City Council votes to transfer animal control services to KC Pet Project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A two-year journey to transfer animal control from the city to KC Pet Project is over.

The Kansas City Council voted 11-2 to outsource the service to the nonprofit during Thursday’s meeting, but it wasn’t without debate.

“We brought a lot of life-saving progressive policies to Kansas City, and we put Kansas City on the map in terms of animal welfare, and we look forward to doing that in terms of animal services as well,” KC Pet Project Communications Director Tori Fugate said.

KC Pet Project took over the Kansas City Animal Shelter eight years ago and has been working on the plan to take over animal control for two years.

But some city officials pushed back on that plan.

“We shouldn’t be destroying this system, especially when it offers no savings and there’s such critical issues as it relates to the functionality of how this is going to work,” 3rd District Councilwoman Melissa Robinson said.

Among other things, Robinson is concerned that, under KC Pet Project, officers will not be commissioned and will not have direct contact with 911 or the court system to enter citations. She said there’s also no mechanism in place to report bites and rabies cases to the Kansas City Health Department.

Plus, the change means the loss of approximately 25 city jobs.

“Kansas City Pet Project is an amazing organization. They do amazing work. I am concerned about the enforcement arm of this contract,” Robinson said. “I would love to see a hybrid model in which the city staff can take over the enforcement pieces of it, and they would take over the education pieces.”

In a statement supporting Robinson’s concerns, Local 500 Union President Robert Patrick said, “One should be equipped and already have a proven track record of providing the type of services that are being (bid) on. The city should not be required to provide training or equipment to those bidding on the contract at the taxpayers expense.”

Fugate maintained many of these concerns are unfounded and said KCPP service will improve efficiency.

She said officers will be certified and trained by the National Animal Care and Control Association, and KCPP will be able to work with people who need help caring for animals while identifying and prosecuting animal abuse cases.

“Any concerns that City Council may have or Kansas City officials, we are happy to look into those, to address those concerns. If they need to be added to the contract, we can absolutely look into that,” Fugate said before Thursday’s City Council vote.

“We also look forward to working with all of our city officials to find out what is needed in their districts and to talk to the residents, find out how we can help, how we can be more of a resource to our community.”

Animal control officers who work for the city will have an opportunity to apply for jobs with KC Pet Project. The organization said there will be no additional burden on police for emergency calls than what they handle now.

The transition will begin Sept. and will be fully in place by Dec. 1, according to the city council. Residents who need help will still call 311 and listen for the prompt to connect with KC Pet Project. Services will be available 24/7.