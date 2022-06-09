LENEXA, Kan. —Lenexa city crews are working to assess the damage left behind after an EF-1 tornado hit western Johnson County early Wednesday morning.

“We really didn’t know the severity of the damage until daybreak,” Municipal Services Director Nick Arena said.

A majority of the storm damage is along 95th Street from Lackman Road to Quivira Road. The city is working with Evergy to address downed power lines.

As of Wednesday afternoon Pflumm Road from 95th Street to Santa Fe Trail remains closed as crews work to remove debris from the street.

“Be patient with us. We are doing the best we can. Crews are working, they’ve been up since 2 o’clock this morning doing it. We’ll come up with a plan and we’ll take care of it the best we can,” Arena said.

The city will offer both curb-side pickup and weekend drop-off options for residents to get rid of tree limbs downed by the storm.

City crews will begin picking up debris east of Renner Boulevard starting Monday, June 13.

Limbs and branches should be cut down to approximately 8-10’ in length and placed in piles on the public right-of-way alongside the curb. Residents should avoid placing branches in boxes or using rope to tie the limbs together.

Residents can also drop off their branches at the Lenexa Municipal Services Service Center at 7700 Cottonwood Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Debris can be dropped off at the service center June 11-12 and June 18-19.