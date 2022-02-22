KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are evacuating City Hall on Tuesday as they investigate a report of a suspicious package.

Police said they received the call at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, and bomb and arson detectives are now investigating.

“The security of our staff and constituents is paramount, so City Hall has been cleared,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas wrote on Twitter. “I appreciate our first responders for assessing the issue to ensure the safety of all.”

The streets surrounding City Hall — 11th and 12th streets and Oak and Locust streets — will be blocked off in some or both directions during the investigation. People should avoid the area and prepare for traffic delays.

FOX4 is at the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

