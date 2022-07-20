KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Preserving a legacy.

City leaders will discuss the next step in renovating the house of Satchel Paige and turning it into a museum.

The former house of Paige is located at 28th Street and Prospect in Kansas City, Missouri.

Before the house can become a museum, the city wants the developer to do 18 different things to bring this house up to code like fixing the sidewalks, landscaping, making sure water lines run inside, and fixing storm drainage.

The house has sat vacant for many years after Paige died in 1982, before a fire in 2018 severely damaged the upstairs of the house.

Paige is considered one of the greatest pitchers of all time as he played for the Kansas City Monarchs and dominated the Negro Leagues for decades. Then at the age of 42, Major League Baseball finally let him play.

He was the first Black pitcher and played in the majors until the age of 59. He raised his eight kids in this five-bedroom house and entertained well-known guests like Duke Ellington and Count Basie.



Now, there is an effort to renovate the home and use it to teach others about the life of the late, great Satchel Paige.

If the Committee approves the rezoning, it could go in front of the entire City Council as early as Thursday, but it does appear that more than four years after the fire, the developers and city are ready to move forward with the project.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.