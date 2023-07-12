KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Imagine one lane just for the streetcar. Two Kansas City leaders want to keep the streetcar lanes that are under construction on Main Street from 27th Street and on as transit exclusive.

While some like this plan, others said it will hurt business and contribute to ongoing congestion.

Tiger Johnson for the last 8 years has worked along Main Street. For the last year and a half, he said the construction has been nothing short of a nightmare.

“A lot of maneuvering, one day you turn left at 31st Street, one day you turn left at 32nd Street, the next day 31st is closed,” Johnson said.

But could these problems persist?

In an early Wednesday morning tweet, Mayor Quinton Lucas said in part: “Eric Bunch and I will be presenting an ordinance soon to make sure this gets done. Safer routes for all are key to a safer city.”

That proposal: keeping the lanes currently under construction only open to transit.

“We see the benefit as one operational benefit to the streetcar, fewer backups. I can guarantee that most of that traffic will come back especially once the streetcars start carrying 3,000 to 10,000 people and that’s going to be a huge shot in the arm,” said Eric Bunch, Kansas City’s 4th district councilman.

But Johnson, who depends on those people driving by, doesn’t see it that way.

“I believe it would negatively. I believe it would hurt it, yes. Working in the insurance agency along a busy street – that would constrict our customers allowing them easy access to our building, as well as all of the building on this street,” Johnson said.

“The data suggest otherwise. We have streets that are overbuilt. They have too many lanes on them and outside of those peak 15-minute windows in the morning and the evening, you have too much capacity space,” Bunch said.

Bunch believes the move would not only help make the road safer by having slower speeds, but it would also open the door to businesses.

The plan is to have the resolution introduced Thursday to instruct the city manager to meet and collaborate with the Kansas City Streetcar Authority and KCATA to develop a design.

So in other words, the finish line on this one is far from being close.