City leaders say snow removal plan going well, though many in metro feel left out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As we brace for more snow Wednesday, crews are out working in Kansas City to get the streets clear from the last round of winter. Not everyone is seeing the progress they would like.

Kansas City resident Precious Hill said she doesn’t look forward to snow, or the scrambling that comes along with it.

“My kids, we just try to shovel both sides, help our neighbors,” she said. “I couldn’t even go to work yesterday.”

Hill says she’s just one of the people who live on the street that are inconvenienced by the snow packed roads following wintry weather.

“I have several] neighbors that are retired, and it’s just a hassle to get out,” she said, noting it’s a trend her neighborhood sees year after year.



“Our main street is OK, but it’s just the side roads, they were always like this though.



KCMO recently revamped its snow removal removal plan in January to make smaller residential streets more of a priority.



“All of our routes are covered today,” Public Works spokesperson Maggie Green said.



“We are making great progress, we had a little over 100 crews last night and during the day we have close to 200 on our routes and plowing and salting.”



She says the work won’t stop until the job is done but there’s a specific time frame on when crews can tackle residential streets.



“A shift is 12 hours and all of the drivers will get to their route within those 12 hours,” Green said. “Where the street falls in that shift is typically up to the driver.”



Green said along with usual complaints, they’re also hearing positive feedback on the new strategies.



However, people like Hill know the cold precipitation won’t help, and they’re hoping relief comes sooner than later.



“Try to get more workers and try to get salt,” Hill said. “At least salt if you can’t get it plowed, we have to leave and take care of our families.”

To view updates on road clearing efforts click here.