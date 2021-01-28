City leaders share first look at inclusive playground coming to new KCI terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, the community got a first glimpse at a unique addition to the new terminal at Kansas City International: the world’s first inclusive playground inside an airport.

City leaders and nonprofit Variety KC unveiled concept photos of the play area Thursday.

The wheelchair-friendly design will let kids get into a play airplane or a tiny air traffic control tower. It’s a place to burn off energy or work through anxiety before a flight.

Councilwoman Heather Hall said it’s all about inclusion.

“Every single person, child needs to be active, social and belong in this country and in every part of our life, and this is one more step toward letting everybody feel like they’re a part of everything they want to do,” she said.

Hall said there is no extra cost to taxpayers for the inclusive playground. The terminal plans already included plans for a play area, and if extra expenses pop up, Variety KC has pledged to help cover the cost.

KCI’s new terminal is set to open in March 2023. The pandemic has slowed down a lot of projects throughout the metro and country, but the the $1.5 billion KCI project remains on track. It’s opening will come just weeks before Kansas City is expected to host the NFL Draft.