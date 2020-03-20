City Market still intends to open Saturday, but will do so with limitations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite the recent COVID-19 outbreak across the globe, the Farmers Market at City Market plans to open Saturday.

The vendors will only be able to sell produce, plants and prepared meals under the guidelines of the state of emergency declaration.

According to the City Market, there will be additional signs to remind everyone of the things they can do to slow the spread of germs.

They’ve also stocked up on disinfectants and have increased their cleaning procedures.

There will not be any outdoor seating.

Shoppers are encouraged to get their stuff and head home.

Restaurants in the City Market will be open, but their services have been limited to curbside pickup, to go or delivery.