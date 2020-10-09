City Market to offer free ballot notary service for voters ahead of November election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City Market is making it easier for people to vote.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 10, Missouri voters can get their mail-in ballots notarized at City Market.

The service will be offered Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 1.

Notarization will be available every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the exception of Saturday, Oct. 10. Services that day will run from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The League of Women Voters of Kansas City will notarize sealed ballots. Voters using the notary service need to have their driver’s license and the last four digits of their social security number available.

Voters in Missouri don’t need an excuse to vote by mail, but ballots must be notarized. Ballot notary is required to be free of charge.

You can find more information about voting in Missouri here.