LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa is opening a new destination for wheeled visitors of all varieties.

Rolling Magic Skate Park debuts at Lenexa’s Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park with a grand opening on September 12.

The city said people of all ages, abilities and skill levels can participate, testing their talents on skateboards, bicycles, scooters, wheel chairs and incline skates.

Lenexa Parks & Recreation Director Logan Wagler said the skate park will be a place everyone can enjoy.

“The newly reconstructed park will redefine the skating scene and create a haven for skaters, bikers, and all wheels here in Lenexa,” Wagler said.

“Rolling Magic has a state-of-the-art design, a wide variety of terrain, innovative obstacles, support for all skill levels and will create a community hub where people can connect with others to share tips and tricks while forming new friendships.”

The grand opening of the park is Tuesday, Sept. 12. from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., where visitors will see demonstrations from skilled skaters and riders.

If you want to get in on the action, the public is welcome to start rolling at 6 p.m. after the demonstration. There will also be food trucks and giveaways at the event.

Here are some things Rolling Magic Skate Park includes:

Spectator zones with visibility of the park.

A low-speed technical zone designed for beginner riders.

Advanced riders can enjoy an elevated area with a flow bowl and other features like pipes, rails, banks, and stairs.

New landscaping and shade areas near the Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park entrance.

A safer, more convenient parking lot layout with additional stalls, plus sidewalk improvement.

The skate park’s new name, Rolling Magic, was inspired by a previous privately owned skate park in Lenexa near 95th Street and I-35.