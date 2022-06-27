SHAWNEE, Kan. — The City of Shawnee is looking for resident feedback ahead of plans to rebrand the city’s image.

The city has hired the Kansas City-based marketing firm CruxKC to head up community engagement efforts as the city looks to develop a new community brand.

The city recently launched a survey to gauge what residents value in city amenities. Residents will also be asked what phrases and color pallets they feel best represents Shawnee.

Throughout the summer city staff will be at community events to get feedback from residents on what values they feel should be highlighted in the rebranding process. The city will also host a series of branding pop-up events to get input from residents in-person.

All feedback will be used to drive any new designs or plans to better showcase Shawnee. According to the request for proposals (RFP) issued by the city, rebranding efforts will last several months as the marketing firm explores options to rebrand the city’s identity through a new logo and tagline.

Final brand recommendations will require approval from the city council before any changes are implemented.