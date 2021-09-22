City offers reward after vandals damage park restroom as part of TikTok challenge

OAK GROVE, Mo. — Restrooms at a second Missouri park have been damaged by vandals this week. This time the damage happened at Webb Park in Oak Grove.

The city’s Parks and Rec department posted pictures of the damage on Facebook Wednesday.

“We don’t post about this kind of thing normally but enough is enough sometimes. Our parks have been getting hit with a lot of vandalism and destruction lately,” the post said.

According to the department, this is just a portion of the vandalism that happened inside the park’s restrooms and shelters Tuesday night. The city is now offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Call the Oak Grove Police Department if you have any information that can help officers locate the person or people responsible.

Smithville is also looking for the people who damaged restrooms at Courtyard Park over the weekend. The city said the damage is because of the “Devious Licks” TikTok challenge.

Because of the damage, Smithville’s Parks and Rec department decided to close many of the public restrooms.

Schools across the metro have also been damaged as teenagers imitate the destructive behavior they’re watching.

TikTok has removed videos posted of the challenge.