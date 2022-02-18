MISSION, Kan. — The City of Mission is moving forward with three different proposals to bring new apartment complexes to the city.

Mission Gateway Project

Wednesday, the Mission City Council voted unanimously to enter into a new predevelopment agreement with Aryeh Realty, LLC, for the Mission Gateway Project.

The previous redevelopment agreement for the Mission Gateway Project issued in October 2017 expired on Dec. 31, 2021. The city chose to terminate the agreement shortly after. City staff say the developer defaulted on the agreement for a number of reasons, including not paying taxes on the property and city code violations.

During a council work session earlier this month, Aryeh Realty, LLC provided information on a revised preliminary development plan for the proposed mixed-use development.

The project would include a 372-unit apartment complex, as well as commercial and real estate space.

Mission resident Kandace Khoury said she feels it’s not in the city’s best interest to issue tax incentives to support the project, because the developer has not maintained the property or provided information on the progress of the project.

“This is no longer a good-faith effort from this company. I don’t know what our options are as a city to disengage at some point from this organization. I do not feel that there has been even a miniscule effort to engage the public to let us know what’s happening from their end,” Khoury said.

“We are tired of looking at it. We are tired of this elected body believing this nonsense,” Mission resident Josh Sturgis said.

Under the new predevelopment agreement, the city is not obligated to continue with the project if a final development agreement is not approved within six months. The developer is also required to establish a $10,000 fund to reimburse the city for expenses incurred during discussion of the final development agreement.

Foxridge Drive Apartments

The council also unanimously approved entering into a predevelopment agreement with BK Properties for the creation of a new apartment complex at 5665 Foxridge Drive.

Project site location

Immediately after the vote, Councilmember Debbie Kring requested city staff create a list of current apartments within the city limits.

“I have a concern we are getting inundated with apartments. I would like to see for my own purpose, and I believe others too, some data that shows how many apartments we currently have,” Kring said.

Kring requested information on the current number of apartment complexes in the city, average rent prices, the number of complexes considered multifamily and what the overall need is for additional apartments in the city.

Block Real Estate intends to create a five-story, 300-unit apartment complex. The complex will feature one and two-bedrooms units, an outdoor pool, fitness center and leasing office.

Rendering of proposed apartment complex layout.

The five-acre property currently houses the former JCPenney call center. If the project is approved, the single story 39,825 square-foot building will be demolished to make way for the new complex.

In 2017 the city approved the creation of a tax increment financing (TIF) district on the property. A previous developer intended to create an assisted living facility on the property, but later withdrew the project application. A TIF district remains on the property.

According to the predevelopment agreement, Block intends to submit a TIF project plan to support the project.

Mission Bowl Apartments

Developers are asking for more time to create new apartments at 5399 Martway.

The council voted 6-1-0 to allow the developer to postpone the start of construction of the complex until May. Councilmember Mary Ryherd abstained from voting on the development, because her husband is on the design team for the project.

Mission Bowl Apartments, LLC demolished the former bowling alley building on the property in September. The developer cited delays brought on by the pandemic as the reason for the request.

According to city documents, work on the development has slowed due to supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic, also leading to an increase in the overall cost of the project. As of January, the total cost of the project increased by roughly $5million (22%).

The developer anticipates the project will still be completed by the original deadline of November of 2023.