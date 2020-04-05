City to issue notice after 20+ people caught inside St. Louis Chipotle

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Chipotle on Grand Ave. in Midtown St. Louis was crowded well beyond the 10-person limit Thursday night as seen in a video sent to KMOV-TV.

St. Louis City officials issued a stay-at-home order almost two weeks ago now but what the video shows gives pause to so many including city leaders.

“Someone showed me that video this morning, and we have sent it to our health department,” St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson said. “We do expect to send them a notice.”

The person who took the video said he counted more than 20 people inside the store.

“It’s a little disheartening … very disheartening,” Echols said. “To see individuals congregating, in such a fashion, means they aren’t taking this seriously.”

Echols says that if one person inside the Chipotle Thursday night was infected, they could’ve infected at least two others.

“That has a trickling effect. Those individuals get infected and take it home to their families. They might not be following the proper precautions and expose their family,” Echols said. “The family might be out in the community hanging out at Walmart or these other social gatherings.”

Echols said his office has logged 105 bars and restaurants as violators of the city’s stay-at-home order. He would not elaborate how cChipotle or any other accused violator would be penalized.

Chipotle officials sent this response: “Our South Grand Street location is no longer accepting takeout orders and will only be serving digital pickup and delivery to ensure there is no crowding within our restaurants.”

City leaders are urging its residents to report those who violate city orders and out people in harms-way. Call the Citizen Service Bureau at 314-622-4800 or the Health Department at 314-657-1499 to report violators.