KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ‘Tis the season of giving. This year, City Union Mission is asking Kansas Citians to give to area families who need it most.

The homeless shelter launched its “Celebrate Hope” campaign on Oct. 1, to secure half of the mission’s yearly operating budget by Jan. 31, 2024.

With just over a month to go, the mission is $5 million short of its goal at this point in the campaign.

The goal is $8.5 million, and Dr. Terry Megil, the CEO of City Union Mission, said that the money is needed to continue to provide a safe place for the hundreds of men, women and children who walk through their doors each day.

“We know food prices are up and rent prices are up in Kansas City, and that’s a challenge as well,” Megil said. “We want to be able to give the confidence that 85 cents of every dollar go to those who need it most, addiction and recovery and life recovery issues.”

Every donation received between now and Jan. 31, will count toward the mission’s campaign goal.

You can click here if you would like to donate to City Union Mission.