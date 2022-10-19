KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the holiday season around the corner, City Union Mission is getting ready to open the doors of its annual Christmas store later in November.

The store is looking for help this season to assist holiday shoppers, stock shelves with gifts, and escort shoppers to their cars.

“The Mission needs many helping hands at our Christmas Store to provide an enjoyable, festive, and stress-free holiday shopping experience for low-income individuals and families,” Executive Officer Terry Megli said.

Volunteers are needed during daily morning and afternoon shifts starting Monday, November 14 through Thursday, December 22.

Along with volunteers, the Union Mission is seeking donations of new, unwrapped coats, toys and small household appliances.

For those looking to make donations, the Mission started an Amazon Wish List for donors who wish to make contributions online.

“Monetary donations are always appreciated and help us offset the purchase of items that are not donated,” Megli said. “We are grateful for a community of helping hands and generous hearts who will help ensure the Mission has enough support and donations to make the holiday season special for those in need.”

Donations can be delivered to the Christmas Store, located at 1700 E. 8th Street, on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting November 1 through December 22. Gifts can be taken to the Family Center, located at 1310 Wabash Avenue after 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and anytime on weekends.

