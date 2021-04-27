Civic council to fund license plate readers for Independence Center security

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Civic Council has approved a small grant for the police to install license plate reading technology near the Independence Center.

Council members voted to approve a $2,500 grant to support the Independence Police Foundation’s project. Cameras will be placed in the 39th Street retail area near the mall “to provide valuable information to officers in real time.”

“The purpose of the equipment is to reduce crime and disorder with the benefit of improving security in and around the Independence Center area,” according to a statement from the Independence Civic Council.

Several incidents have recently happened at the mall, sparking scrutiny over its safety. One worker there told FOX4, “I wonder is today going to be another day of a shooting,” every time she heads to work.

The ICC is a part of the Independence Chamber of Commerce. It’s purpose “is to support initiatives that improve the climate of success for Independence businesses and quality of life for Independence residents,” according to the statement.

