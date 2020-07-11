Civic groups gather outside police headquarters to protest federal agents coming to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some civic groups took their frustrations over “Operation: LeGend” to the steps of the Kansas City Police Department on Friday.

Attorney General William Barr announced the initiative, which will bring 100 federal agents to Kansas City to help fight violent crime, earlier this week. It’s named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed as he slept in his home.

On Friday, leaders with the Urban League, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Southern Christian Leadership Conference gathered outside police headquarters.

They said that bringing more federal agents to the city will militarize police and create racial tension.

“This is a policy that further militarizes our community and escalates the already elevated possibility of increased blood shed in our streets,” said Dr. Vernon Howard with SCLC.

Police said the federal agents won’t be doing any routine police work but will be helping to solve violent crime cases and round up fugitives and illegal weapons.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver said he’s upset that no one consulted any local black leaders on the move.

“This is a big blunder that has created the renewal of the protests, and it didn’t have to happen,” the Congressman said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Missouri said they decision is necessary to combat an unprecedented level of violent crime in Kansas City.