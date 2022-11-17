KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Classes have been canceled Friday for one Kansas City, Kansas high school.

The KCK Public Schools reported Thursday night that the cancelation was for J.C. Harmon High School and was due to a major electrical outage.

The school district said BPU electrical crews are working on the outage but would not be able to get power restored in time for classes Friday.

Parents and students are being asked to check their emails and texts for updates.

