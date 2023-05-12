KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City charities were set to benefit from two classic cars being kept in a downtown warehouse. However, someone stole both cars in late April and that money is no longer guaranteed.

A 1970 Chevelle SS and 1967 Camaro are the two vehicles in question. Both had been kept near 19th and Troost for the past 2.5 years without any issues. However, in the last three weeks, Keenan Post said they’ve dealt with four to six break-ins.

“It breaks my heart because my guy wanted to do good for people and people that need the help,” he said.

“The guy” Post is referring to is his client and friend who owned those two classic cars but died several months ago. Part of his final wishes included liquidating all of his assets, including the two vehicles, and giving the proceeds to the Salvation Army and City Union Mission, which is an organization that helps the community’s poor and homeless.

“The cars, we’re almost certain, were stolen at 3 a.m. on Wednesday two weeks ago,” added Post, who can’t be certain about the time since the suspected thieves cut the security feed. “[They] turned off the power at the street, tried to cut the cable inside, smashed all the sensors, and it was that night we had to go back to get the 3 a.m. feed to know that’s when they took it.”

Security footage from over the course of several days showed four people walking outside and inside the warehouse. Three of the subjects are men whose faces were partially covered, while another video showed a woman and two men.

Post said it looked like the same people in each of the clips.

In order to take the cars, Post said the culprits would have had to move other cars that didn’t have engines. In order to do that, they would’ve had to know where the equipment is located in the massive warehouse complex to do that.

“They knew something, and they knew their way around.”

Terry Megli is the CEO of City Union Mission, which would have greatly benefited from the cars.

“We were devastated,” he said. “We had a lot of hope and anticipation about the proceeds from these great cars that would go back to the homeless to help them get on their feet and get back to work.”

Not only would the money have helped pay for meals for the 250-300 people City Union helps on a nightly basis, but it would’ve also helped purchase dozens of cars for its program graduates after their year-long study.

“Thieves not only stole cars, but they also stole hope from the hopeless,” he said.

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating. FOX4 reached out to see where the investigation stands but did not hear back.

If you know where the cars are, or who might have taken them, contact KCPD or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 to stay anonymous.