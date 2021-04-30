Classmates, school leaders heartbroken after 8-year-old hit by car, critically injured

LENEXA, Kan. — A tragic crash at a busy Lenexa intersection Thursday night sent a child to the hospital fighting for his life.

The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. near West 79th Street and Pflumm Road.

According to police, an 8-year-old boy was on a bike crossing the road when a vehicle traveling west hit him. Medics took the child to an area hospital with serious injuries.

School administrators at Mill Creek Elementary, where the child went to school, said the healing process will take time for the 8-year-old’s classmates.

“This is not abstract to them. This was their friend,” said David Smith, spokesman for Shawnee Mission School District.

Smith said many in the district are shocked.

“It is heartbreaking. For me, for the principal, for the teachers, for the staff, for the kids. I don’t know how to explain it. It’s just awful.”

Shawnee Mission has brought in extra resources to help students heal.

“Kind of a crisis team of social workers from other buildings as well as the director of student services,” Smith said.

They planned to inform students and families of the crash Friday.

“We come early in the morning and plan for the day. Plan how to share the news with both students and with families,” Smith said.

According to police, the 8-year-old who was hit is still in critical condition as of Friday.