KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In response to the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office will increase their presence at North Kansas City Schools.

After yesterday’s horrific events in Uvalde, Texas, our School Resource Deputies & other deputies will be providing extra visible presence at @NKCSchools for the remainder of their school year (which ends Friday). Clay County, Missouri Sheriff

The school year ends on Friday, May 27.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School. The gunman was killed by police inside the classroom.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Christopher Olivarez said the gunman, “barricaded himself by locking the door and just started shooting children and teachers that were inside that classroom. It just shows you the complete evil of the shooter.”

According to police, the gunman had hinted at the attack on social media. He legally brought two AR-style rifles just days before the attack, soon after his 18th birthday, state senators briefed by law enforcement said.

One of the guns was purchased at a federally licensed dealer in the Uvalde area on May 17, according to Sen. John Whitmire. The gunman bought 375 rounds of ammunition the next day, then purchased the second rifle on May 20.