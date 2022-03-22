LIBERTY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a donation that will help keep its K9 officers safe.

An organization called Vested Interest in K9s (VIK9s), donated Narcan kits to members of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit.

The kits are designed to be worn on the handler’s belt. Each kit holds a 4 mg nasal spray dose of Narcan. It can be given to a K9 if the animal is ever exposed to an opioid and overdoses on it.

“Thank you so much, @VIK9s! Narcan can reverse an opioid overdose and save lives. These will protect our canines in the event they come into contact with fentanyl. Only 2 mg of fentanyl is fatal for a human,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

VIK9s is a non-profit organization that works to provide ballistic vests and other gear that can protect K9 while they are on duty.

