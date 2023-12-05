MOSBY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 18-year-old who hasn’t been seen in over a week.

Andrew Mullin was last seen Nov. 27 near Fourth Street and South Street in Mosby, Missouri.

Officials say Mullin is about 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing orange bib overalls.

The sheriff’s office said officials and family are concerned for 18-year-old’s mental health.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 816-407-3700.