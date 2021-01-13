Clay County amends health order to allow bars, restaurants to stay open until midnight

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — Clay County has updated its health emergency order to allow bars and restaurants to stay open later, keeping the county in line with surrounding jurisdictions.

Starting Thursday, Jan. 14, restaurants, taverns and other venues that serve food and drinks will be allowed to stay open until midnight. Occupancy will still be limited to 50% capacity.

The order also says that groups should be seated at least six feet apart and be limited to no more than 10 people at a table. Masks are required when people are not actively eating and drinking.

RELATED: Restaurant, bar owners relieved to see Kansas City extending closing time like others

The move comes after Kansas City and Jackson County extended their restaurant and bar hours.

According to Kansas City’s new COVID-19 order, last call is at midnight and anyone in the restaurant or bar can finish their food and drink and leave in a reasonable amount of time. In Jackson County the closing time is 12:30 a.m.

Clay County had previously required bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m.

You can read the full order here.