Clay County announces mask mandate with exemptions

LIBERTY, Mo. — Beginning on Sunday, July 19, Clay County residents will be required to wear a mask in most indoor and group settings, according to an order signed by Director of Public Health Gary Zaborac.
The order cites a 300% increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 within the last 30 days. The positivity rate of all those tested in the county has also increased to 7.4%, according to the order.
“It is critical we take this additional step to require masks in order to slow down increases in cases, to avoid overburdening our healthcare system, and to avoid the disruption to our local economy that would come if we would have to return to stay at home orders,” Zaborac said in a statement.
Where masks are required
- Grocery and retail stores
- Special events
- Public transit
- Places of worship
- Libraries
- Community centers
- Medical offices
- Schools and daycares
- Any business open and accessible to the public
Where masks are not required
- While outdoors, when social distancing is possible
- While exercising indoors or outdoors, when social distancing is possible
- When playing a sport
- When eating or drinking at a restaurant or bar, when social distancing is possible
- When pre-existing laws prohibit wearing a mask
- For anyone who is hearing impaired or who is communicating with someone who is impaired
The order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 19. It is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23.
More information, including resources for businesses, are available at the Clay County Public Health Center website.