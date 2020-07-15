Clay County announces mask mandate with exemptions

LIBERTY, Mo. — Beginning on Sunday, July 19, Clay County residents will be required to wear a mask in most indoor and group settings, according to an order signed by Director of Public Health Gary Zaborac.

The order cites a 300% increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 within the last 30 days. The positivity rate of all those tested in the county has also increased to 7.4%, according to the order.

“It is critical we take this additional step to require masks in order to slow down increases in cases, to avoid overburdening our healthcare system, and to avoid the disruption to our local economy that would come if we would have to return to stay at home orders,” Zaborac said in a statement.

Where masks are required

Grocery and retail stores

Special events

Public transit

Places of worship

Libraries

Community centers

Medical offices

Schools and daycares

Any business open and accessible to the public

Where masks are not required

While outdoors, when social distancing is possible

While exercising indoors or outdoors, when social distancing is possible

When playing a sport

When eating or drinking at a restaurant or bar, when social distancing is possible

When pre-existing laws prohibit wearing a mask

For anyone who is hearing impaired or who is communicating with someone who is impaired

The order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 19. It is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23.

More information, including resources for businesses, are available at the Clay County Public Health Center website.