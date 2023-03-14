LIBERTY, Mo. — The Clay County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said a “technical and procedural” issue will send several cases back to a new grand jury.

The news could impact the case of Timothy Haslett, an Excelsior Springs man accused of keeping a woman hidden in his basement while repeatedly sexually assaulting her.

Clay County prosecutor’s office said they learned of an issue with the grand jury that was impaneled from November 2022 to March 2023.

The office said it could not disclose any information about the problem due to the confidentiality of grand jury proceedings, but it said the error was an “unintentional and honest mistake outside the control of the court or the prosecuting attorney’s office.”

Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said they don’t believe the issue has caused any prejudice or violated any defendants’ rights. However, they are still taking action out of an abundance of caution.

Several cases during this time frame were resubmitted Tuesday to a new grand jury.

No new charges have been filed, and no changes will be made to a person’s custody status or bond amount. Those indicted under a grand jury, however, will see a new case number, and their court division could also change.

A Clay County grand jury indicted Haslett in mid-February on nine charges, including rape, sodomy, assault and kidnapping. The indictment superseded charges filed after Haslett was arrested in October.

A woman told investigators she was raped repeatedly while being held captive in his basement for about a month.

The woman, who has not been named, said she escaped when Haslett left the house to take his child to school and then ran to a neighbor’s home for help.

On Tuesday, Haslett was issued a new case number and arrest warrant. He is currently being held in the Clay County Detention Center on a $3 million bond.