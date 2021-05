LIBERTY, Mo. — Clay County Sheriff’s deputies say they crashed a party Wednesday afternoon.

Three people were arrested after deputies said they were found driving a stolen car. The vehicle was reported stolen out of North Kansas City.

Deputies said a K9 trained to detect narcotics also found meth and drug paraphernalia in the car.

The investigators are interviewing the suspects and say they plan to turn the case over to prosecutors.

This afternoon deputies arrested 3 people who were out joyriding in a stolen vehicle around the Liberty area. We also recovered the meth and drug paraphernalia they were partying with. 🚓🚓 pic.twitter.com/0X74Cw8xG4 — Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) May 12, 2021

