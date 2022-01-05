Clay County deputies find meth, evidence of theft, identity theft during traffic stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is ongoing following a traffic stop in Clay County, Missouri that led to the discovery of meth and evidence of theft and identity theft.

Deputies stopped the driver of a vehicle Monday night at NE Antioch Road and NE Vivion Road because the license plate was registered to a different vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said when deputies asked the driver for proof of insurance, he opened the console where deputies saw a bag of what appeared to be meth.

Both the driver and passenger were reported to also have felony warrants.

A K9 officer with Kearney police indicated there were drugs in the car.

When deputies searched the vehicle they found 20 grams of meth, as well as credit cards in eight different people’s names, multiple checks, passports and other evidence of theft and identity theft.

None of the checks or cards belonged to the driver or passenger of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.