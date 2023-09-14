LIBERTY, Mo. — Clay County sheriff deputies help stop a thief trying to get away with about $5,500 in stolen items.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a property owner called them to report a black truck with a trailer that he saw on surveillance video trespassing on his property.

Two deputies went to the area of Foster Road and Raines Road and stopped the suspect as he was trying to leave.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect had taken five pairs of industrial HVAC blower motors and some tools. He told the deputies he intended to sell the motors for scrap.

A deputy spoke with the property owner to confirm the suspect did not have permission to take the items like he claimed.

The deputies arrested the suspect for larceny and took him to the Clay County jail.