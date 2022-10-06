LIBERTY, Mo. — All Clay County sheriff’s deputies will undergo social media training after a video surfaced this summer of two deputies intoxicated at a conference.

It shows two deputies at their hotel for the Missouri Law Enforcement Traffic Safety Advisory Council annual conference, boasting about how much alcohol they’d consumed.

“It’s 2:15 in the morning, and we’ve been drinking since like 5, 6 o’clock,” one deputy said in the video.

“I’ve had a Natty pack,” the other deputy explained.

The Snapchat post also showed one deputy urinating off the hotel balcony.

FOX4 is not identifying the deputies as they have not been charged with anything.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it concluded its investigation into the matter and determined the deputies still managed to attend all of their conference sessions and will keep their jobs.

But the sheriff’s office hopes training will ensure all employees are very familiar with and adhere to both the social media policy and code of conduct.

Editor’s note: The video included above is from previous FOX4 reporting in August 2022.

