GLADSTONE, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Gladstone police are working a standoff Monday afternoon.

The standoff involves a barricaded person in a home in the area of 75th and North Oak Trafficway. It’s unknown at this time what led to the standoff.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

People are being asked to avoid the area as law enforcement work to bring the standoff to and end.

