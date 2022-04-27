LIBERTY, Mo. — A man is in custody after investigators say he intentionally targeted officers who responded to a call for help.

Liberty Police and the Clay County Sheriff’s office were called to an area in Liberty early Wednesday morning.

As they were preparing to leave the area, officers said they heard a car accelerating. The acceleration continued as the car approached officers.

As the car reached the officers, police said the driver swerved at officers who were standing near a patrol car, nearly hitting a sheriff’s deputy.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy involved was not injured.

The driver tried to escape, but was arrested after he lost control of his car and crashed into a ditch.

After he was in custody, officers realized the driver was reason they were originally called to the area.

He is now in custody, but has not been officially charged at this time.

