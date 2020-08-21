Clay County extends emergency order, including mask mandate, until further notice

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Clay County Public Health Center has extended its emergency order with no definable end in sight, and that includes its mask mandate.

On Friday, health officials said the public health emergency order for Clay County will continue “until further notice.”

Under that order is the requirement that everyone wears a face mask in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

However, the health department said schools can reopen effective Monday and youth sports leagues can resume so long as they follow safety protocols.

Clay County will remain in its current Phase 2, Step 2 of reopening.

The news comes just hours after North Kansas City announced it was extending its emergency order and mask mandate until January 2021. Exactly one week ago, Kansas City Mayor Lucas also extended his order and mask requirement to the same date.