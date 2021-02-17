Clay County human remains identified as missing 45-year-old Independence woman

Picture of Alesha Jane Reade from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — Officials have identified human remains found last week in rural Clay County as a missing 45-year-old woman from Independence.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as Alesha Jane Reade. They considering the case a homicide.

Reade’s remains were discovered on Feb. 11 near Cameron Road and Easley Road, north of 210 Highway.

According to sheriff’s office, she was reported missing the same day her remains were found. She was last seen on Feb. 9.

The sheriff’s office said it does not appear that the homicide happened very recently when they found her.

Officials did not provide further information. The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities ask anyone with information about this case to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at (816) 407-3723 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS(8477).

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android

EARLIER: