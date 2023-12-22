EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Investigators with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office went to a park on Friday after a county employee found a dead body, and the latest information indicates this is a homicide investigation.

The sheriff’s office says the park employee found an unidentified white or Hispanic man at Rocky Hollow Park at about 8:15 a.m., the location is a couple miles northwest of Excelsior Springs off U.S. 69 Highway on Old Quarry Road.

The sheriff’s office says the victim appears to be between 35 and 45 years old, and investigators believe his body was placed there recently.

Investigators provided this photo in hopes that someone recognizes the tattoo on the man’s upper left arm and can help them identify him:

If you know anything that will assist in identifying the victim and help authorities locate a suspect, you’re asked to call (816) 407-3723 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.