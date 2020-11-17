Clay County joins surrounding jurisdictions in issuing COVID-19 restrictions

LIBERTY, Mo. — Clay County is joining in with neighboring counties and implementing new restrictions throughout the community to fight the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Clay County leaders say they wanted to “provide consistency in the metro” and help reduce the spread of the virus, so their updated public health order is now in line with the orders announced Monday in Kansas City, Jackson County and Wyandotte County.

While the other three jurisdictions’ orders go into effect on Friday, Clay County’s will not go into effect until Monday.

Clay County’s order requires businesses serving food or drinks indoors to reduce capacity at 50% and close by 10 p.m. No groups of more than 10 people are allowed inside or outside.

Gyms and fitness/recreational centers must also remain at 50% capacity or less, and masks are required for everyone.

Indoor gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people. The county defines a gathering as groups of individuals, who are not members of the same household, joined together for a “common or coordinated social, community or leisure purpose.” Masks are required for gatherings of less than 10 people.

Regular commercial, nonprofit or educational activity is not considered a prohibited gathering. Exceptions for gatherings over 10 people can be approved by the public health department. A submission form will be available online.

Additionally, masks are required for people outside when 6 feet of distancing can’t be maintained from people outside your household.

The age exemption for wearing a mask has also been lowered to those 5 years and younger.

