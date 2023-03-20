NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Clay County Sheriff’s K-9 doesn’t let a minor setback get in the way of the job.

Deputies said K9 Duke helped arrest 46-year-old Monte L. Meeks. He is charged with resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle and drug possession.

Gladstone Police noticed Meeks driving a stolen car leaving a restaurant Saturday afternoon.

When officers said Meeks refused to stop, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies used a device to flatten two tires on the stolen car near Vivion and North Oak Trafficway.

Deputies said Meeks continued to drive and ended up in North Kansas City.

Meeks got out of the car and ran through yards near East 23rd Avenue and Swift Street, according to deputies.

A Clay County Deputy and K9 Duke ran after him.

They caught up with Meeks near East 21st and Clay Street.

The deputy said Meeks refused to surrender, so he ordered Duke to help with the arrest.

Duke grabbed Meeks’ coat, but Meeks threw another coat over the K9. Duke managed to escape the coat and hold Meeks’ leg until deputies arrested him.

Meeks was treated for a dog bite at a hospital.

Deputies said they found a gun about 10 feet from where they arrested Meeks. They also allegedly found methamphetamine in Meeks possession and in the car.

He is now in the Clay County Detention Center and is held on $150,000 bond.