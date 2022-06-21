LIBERTY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office launched a new unit to investigate crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children and human trafficking.

The unit will include three detectives who will work with Homeland Security in Kansas City. The team will investigate to identify and prosecute those trying to find children for sex online. They will also look into possible human trafficking cases.

In addition, the detectives plan to work with organizations that offer services to victims of human trafficking. Those services include helping victims become sober and self-sufficient, as well as helping younger victims through the recovery process.

The sheriff’s office said they hope the new unit will lead to more arrests like the dozens of people arrested during Operation Blue Ghost.

Investigators arrested more than 30 people in Kansas and Missouri earlier this month during the operation. The men thought they were meeting teenagers online. When they showed up to meet the teenagers in person, officers were waiting to arrest them.

The suspects included six men arrested in Clay County.

