CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — A jury recommends decades in prison for a Kearney woman convicted in the deaths of her two daughters.

A Clay County jury convicted Jenna Boedecker of two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 2-year-old Ireland Ribando and 7-week-old Goodknight Ribando on Friday.

The jury also found Boedecker guilty of four counts of child endangerment, one count of fourth-degree domestic assault, one count of second-degree property damage and other charges.

Jurors returned to the courtroom Monday to deliberate Boedecker’s punishment.

The jury recommended 22 years on each of the second-degree murder convictions, as well as lesser time on the other convictions.

It is up to a judge to consider the jury’s recommendations and then sentence Boedecker. The sentencing is scheduled for August 3.

Court documents show Boedecker told investigators she put her daughters, in her Jeep Patriot sometime overnight between July 3 and 4 in 2018.

The documents show at some point, Boedecker said she fell asleep in the vehicle. When she woke up on July 4, she found her two girls unresponsive.

Boedecker told officials she took her daughters to a neighbor’s home for help and tried to revive them. When first responders arrived at the home, the little girls were pronounced dead.