Clay County monitoring 3 people at risk for exposure to coronavirus

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Clay County Public Health Center is monitoring three people who are at risk for exposure to the Wuhan coronavirus.

The health center said Monday that the people are at medium risk for exposure because of their recent travel history.

As it relates to travel, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines medium risk as “travel from mainland China outside Hubei Province AND not having any exposures that meet a high-risk definition.”

Currently, the three people being monitored are not showing any symptoms and are being asked to self-isolate at home for 14 days while the health department monitors them.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Missouri or Kansas at this time.