Clay County opens up appointment scheduling to Missourians in Tier 3

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you live in Missouri and meet state requirements to get a COVID-19 vaccine, you don’t need to travel farther than North Kansas City to get the shot.

Operation Safe says it is now vaccinating everyone who is eligible in the state.

If you meet requirements for Phase 1A, Phase 1B Tier 1, Phase 1B Tier 2, or Tier 3, make sure you’ve filed out the Clay County Public Health Center’s vaccination interest form.

You will then receive an invitation through email, by text or by phone with information on how to schedule an appointment.

If you already qualify for the vaccine and filled out the form, but haven’t received an invitation, the health department asks that you complete the form again.

Appointments to get a vaccine are required.