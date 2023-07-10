LIBERTY, Mo. —The Clay County Sheriff’s Department could soon use federal funds to build a new $6.9 million law enforcement training facility outside Missouri City.

Tuesday the Clay County Planning and Zoning Commission will consider approving a conditional use permit (CUP) for the Sheriff’s Department to operate a gun range at 8801 Stillhouse Road.

The gun range will not be open to the public, but instead will be part of a larger plan to create a Law Enforcement Resource Center (LERC) on roughly 63 acres just north of 210 Highway.

In July of 2021, the Clay County Commission approved a $1,000 lease agreement with BFI Waste Systems to lease the property at 8801 Stillhouse Road for 30 years. In November of 2022, the commission approved a plan to allocate $6,930,135 in American Rescue Act Plan (ARPA) funds for the LERC project.

The LERC will allow the department to expand its internal and external training programs. Once complete, the center will be available for local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to train officers in the use of firearms, weapons and ammunition.

The proposed center would will be built out over multiple phases. According to county documents, the first phase includes the construction of:

A 100’ outdoor shooting range

Two 50’ outdoor shooting ranges

A 10,500-square-foot Law Enforcement Resource Center

The planned LERC building will feature classroom space, a defensive tactic room, a virtual reality situation training system, office space and break areas for officers.

Future phases will include the construction of:

A 10-lane indoor tactical range

Simunitions building/ shooting house

Munitions deployment structure

A shooting tower

A breaching wall

Range storage

According to a site plan application submitted by Captain Brian Sapp, regular business hours for the facility will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm, Monday-Friday, but law enforcement agencies could train at the facility outside of those set times.

“Due to the fact that law enforcement agencies operate 24 hours a day 7 day a week, there will be dates the LERC will be operational as early as 7:00 a.m. and conclude as late as 10:00 p.m.,” county documents state.

While a majority of the firearm training will occur during the day, some trainings may be scheduled in the evenings. According to county documents, the Sheriff’s Department intends to schedule limited evening training sessions September-March between 5p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office plans to have six full-time deputies oversee operations at the LERC. According to Sapp’s application, training participation rates are estimated to be between 10 and 100 officers daily.

The Clay County Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 at the County Administration Building in Liberty.