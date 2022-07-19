LIBERTY, Mo. — People living in Clay County wanted for not paying child support will soon have a chance to clear their names.

The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office will mail letters to anyone who qualifies for the amnesty program. The letters will include the steps to take to get the warrant lifted.

“This program gives paying parents a one-time break on the amount of their warrant, but the child support case is still pending,” Daniel White, Clay County Prosecutor, said. “For our office, this is an opportunity to re-engage with folks we’ve not had contact with in a while, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Non-custodial parents must also provide updated information of their residence, employment, and other contact information to qualify for the amnesty program.

Some warrants cost thousands of dollars to clear. This program allows those who qualify for the program to pay much less. The payments go through the Family Support Payment Center and the directly to the custodial parent.

The program does not reduce the amount of child support arrears on cases and does not suspend any pending child support cases.

Parents who choose not to pay child support or participate in the amnesty program can still be charged and jailed, according to White.

