Clay County public health emergency order expires Friday

LIBERTY, Mo. — Clay County officials announce that the public health emergency order will expire Friday at noon.

The county is the latest in the metro to announce the update in accordance with the updated Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines released on Thursday.

“More than ever, it is important that those who have the option to get vaccinated choose to do so,” Director of Public Health Gary E. Zaborac said. “Yesterday’s update from the CDC is certainly very welcome guidance for a pandemic-weary country and it highlights the importance and success of vaccination as the best tool we have to end this pandemic and protect the people in our community.”

The county encourages anyone that is not fully vaccinated to continue wearing well-fitted masks and socially distancing.

Clay County officials announced that as of May 12, 2021, 40% of eligible residents have received vaccinations against COVID-19.