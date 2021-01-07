Clay County Public Health starts vaccinations against COVID-19

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Clay County Public Health Center received their first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines this week.

Starting Monday, the clinic will begin vaccinating health care workers. The workers who filled out the county’s interest form will be contacted through their employer registry to make an appointment.

They will prioritize staff and volunteers who are at the highest risk for direct or indirect exposure to patients or are unable to work form home.

The health center said they will be distributing the vaccine in accordance to Missouri’s distribution plan and phases.

“We are extremely excited that we can start offering vaccination against COVID-19 to the people of Clay County,” Director of Public Health Gary E. Zaborac said. “Although the process of vaccinating everyone will take months, this is a significant first step towards slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”

Clay County has seen 15,542 positive COVID-19 cases since March of 2020 and 207 people have died.

The Clay County Public Health Center said they are currently not accepting vaccine registrations from anyone that is not in Phase 1A and ask the rest of the population to be patient while more doses become available.

Clay County residents can visit the county’s website for additional information on the vaccine.