Clay County publishes guidelines for full in-person learning at schools

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Clay County Public Health Center has published guidelines for schools to follow in order to return to full or part-time in-person learning.

The health center stated that “school districts may consider returning to on site learning for 3, 4, or 5 days per week,” as long as school and community spread remains low.

As of March 4, Clay County’s seven-day positivity rate is 4.36, according to Missouri’s vaccination dashboard.

The guidelines suggest everyone in schools wear masks at all times. Schools should also have extra masks for backups.

Social distancing should remain in place. The health center suggested including flexible lunch options and staggered drop off and pickup

It also details a strict standard for sanitation, including regular surface cleaning and implementing a high level of hand washing.

The guidelines state several factors could prompt schools to close or move back to hybrid learning. These scenarios include multiple clusters of four or more COVID-19 cases simultaneously at a school, increased spread in the community and significant secondary transmission.

Read the full Clay County Public Health Center reopening guidelines.

