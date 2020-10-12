Clay County sheriff asking for help finding missing 16-year-old from Smithville

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl they state was reported missing on Sunday, October 11.

Lexus Perkins was last seen between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. when she told a relative that she was going for a walk. She didn’t return.

The teen is described as standing 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighing about 195 pounds, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s office. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a Smithville Warriors t-shirt, which has a handprint on the back, black shorts, black socks and black sandals. She may also have a black hoodie with red writing on the it.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information on her location to call 816-407-3700, extension 0, or dial 911.

