Clay County Sheriff attempting to locate mom and two kids last seen May 9

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a 30-year-old woman and her two children who have not been seen since May 9.

Investigators say Amanda J. Montgomery and her children, 3-week-old Daisy Montgomery and 4-year-old Jacob D. Montgomery, all from Missouri City, have not been seen or heard from since May 9, 2021.

They were reportedly traveling to a location in Camdenton, Missouri but never arrived and were possibly driving a dark grey Ford Escape bearing Missouri license JF6-N6W.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 816-407-3700.

