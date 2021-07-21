Clay County Sheriff investigating death of three adults inside home, no signs of foul play

GLENAIRE, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of three adults inside a home Wednesday.

The incident occurred at a home near Wherritt Lane and Kirkland Street.

Deputies responded to the home around 1 p.m. after a neighbor reported not seeing the resident for some time. When deputies arrived they located a man and two woman relatives dead with no obvious signs of foul play.

The sheriff’s office said they are not looking for anyone related to this investigation at this time.

Autopsies are scheduled for later this week.